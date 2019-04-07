The SFA School of Theatre will be performing its last downstage show of the semester, “Postponing the Heat Death of the Universe,” at 7:30 p.m. on Friday and Saturday in the Downstage Theatre.
The presidential search committee hired after the passing of former SFA president Dr. Baker Pattillo hopes to find a new president by the fall 2019 semester.
The Student Government Association announced that voting for the new student body president, vice president and college senators will be Monday and Tuesday.
The Honors College will host the Undergraduate Research Conference from 4 to 7 p.m. April 16 in the Baker Pattillo Student Center Theater and Twilight Ballroom.
SFA men’s basketball players TJ Holyfield and Jock Hughes announced on their Twitter accounts that they have entered the transfer portal.
The Jacks will play against the University of Arkansas- Pine Bluff at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday at home and UC Santa Barbara in a three- game series Friday-Sunday in California.
The Ladyjacks softball team will look to break a four- way tie for second place with a weekend series against Lamar.
The No. 6-ranked Ladyjacks Bowling Team gained an at- large bid to the 2019 NCAA Bowling Championship as announced by the women’s bowling selection committee.
The Ladyjacks tennis team will continue its Southland Conference season against Lamar at 1 p.m. Friday in Beaumont and Texas A&M Corpus Christi at non Sunday in Corpus Christi.
The Lumberjacks will look to remain at the top of the Southland Conference standings, while the Ladyjacks will try to overtake second place with both teams playing in a non-conference midweek game followed by a weekend conference series.
The Ladyjacks used a 10-2 surge in overtime to beat the Sam Houston State University Bearkats, 83-75, on Senior night to close out conference play.
I know some people are going to feel personally attacked by what I am about to say. Even I used to feel personally attacked when anyone brought up this topic: Don’t skip class.
On March 23, a new bus route was enacted that keeps many students from being able to use the Jack Track. Despite keeping the evening shuttle and the Friday Walmart pick up spot the same, students who use the bus during the day are facing a problem.
I strongly believe that there are other ways we can ensure that our schools are safe; we don't need more weapons and issues to occur around little kids. There are many complications with this issue, and it is really important to remember that carrying a gun comes with many responsibilities. Those who carry a gun needs to know what they are when it comes to the safety of our kids.
With graduation approaching, some students are looking forward to being able to walk across the stage and receive their diploma. However, some might have chosen to opt out of the ceremony.
Despite the multitude of anti-smoking signs posted around SFA and Nacogdoches, there is one form of air-pollution that has been flying under the regulation airways, leaving a cotton candy cloud and bubblegum scent through the air and by claiming to be “safer” than cigarettes.
“DOOM” is one of those franchises that has been a large part of my life thanks to my dad immediately wanting my brother and me to get involved in video games. So when I discovered that my favorite ultra-violent game series got a movie adaptation with Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, I was immediately interested.
I started my spring break by doing nothing but working while others were vacationing, so I needed something to do. Netflix gave the answer full-screen and center with a new original series.
A little bit of creativity and wire has turned into a successful side business for one SFA student who decided to design and create gold- plated earrings.
We live in a place where there is nothing more common than superhero movies. You have DC pumping out decent films as of now with various failures along the way, and Marvel with their hits coming out on such a common schedule.
I feel no shame in stating that I find movies based on video games bad. I have never seen a movie based on a video game do well. Even video game movies with a source material that should be able to write itself as a half-decent action movie, such as “DOOM,” don’t hold up well. “Double Dragon” is one of the movies that helped to establish the basic idea of why.
