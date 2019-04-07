Featured Stories

Letter to the Editor: Concealed carry on campus negatively affects students

I strongly believe that there are other ways we can ensure that our schools are safe; we don't need more weapons and issues to occur around little kids. There are many complications with this issue, and it is really important to remember that carrying a gun comes with many responsibilities. Those who carry a gun needs to know what they are when it comes to the safety of our kids.

REVIEW: Double Dragon failure not surprising

I feel no shame in stating that I find movies based on video games bad. I have never seen a movie based on a video game do well. Even video game movies with a source material that should be able to write itself as a half-decent action movie, such as “DOOM,” don’t hold up well. “Double Dragon” is one of the movies that helped to establish the basic idea of why. 